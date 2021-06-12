CAMBRIDGE — Police officers arrested a man and woman in a dramatic daylight scene early Friday evening in Cambridge.
Officers, with guns drawn, subdued a man they said pulled a gun and aimed it at them. An officer at the site of the arrest on Market Street said the man attempted to flee and aimed a gun at them before being tackled to the ground.
A handgun was taken from the suspect, according to police at the scene.
The events unfolded on Market Street in front of a restaurant. Police also said drugs and cash were also discovered on the man.
Officers also handcuffed a woman who was also at the scene and was kneeling when police restrained the man in the busy area.
The Cambridge Police Department said the arrest involved the Maryland State Police and referred questions on the incident to the state agency.
MSP officials referred questions about the case to the state police agency’s Easton Barrack. Officials at the barrack have not yet responded to requests for details on the arrest, potential charges and the impetus for the June 11 incident.
The names of the detained man and woman, who are both African American, have not yet been disclosed.
(This story will be updated as more details are released.)
