HARRINGTON, DEL. – The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit have arrested a Harrington man after he killed his wife Sunday morning.
The incident occurred around 11:51 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, when Richard W. Nelson, 69, called the Kent County Emergency Operations Center to report that he had killed his wife and dog. A Harrington Police Officer was first to arrive at the 100 block of E. Lucky Estates Drive address and entered the residence through a partially open garage door. Upon entering, the officer observed the victim deceased on the floor in a pool of blood. The officer backed out of the residence to wait for responding troopers before further entering the residence. While waiting, Richard Nelson exited the garage and was taken into custody without incident.
When troopers and detectives re-entered the house, it was confirmed the victim, who has been identified as Sandra M. Nelson, 74 of Harrington, had been stabbed numerous times in the garage and was pronounced dead by Kent County paramedics. She was taken to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause and manner of death. A family dog was also located deceased in a bedroom of the house and appeared to have been stabbed to death as well, police said.
Richard Nelson was transported to Troop 3 in Camden where he was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during thecommission of a felony, and cruelly or unnecessarily killing or injuring an animal. He was arraigned at JP7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $522,000 cash bond.
An active and ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective D. Grassi by calling 302-365-8441.
