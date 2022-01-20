Sorry, an error occurred.
EASTON — The Easton Police Department is searching for information and a suspect after a reported assault Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4:15 p.m., EPD officers responded to the intersection of Harrison Street and Dover Road for a reported assault.
After arriving, officers located an African-American male who told police that he had been assaulted by having his crutch kicked out from under him, which caused him to fall to the ground.
The victim also told police that he was homeless and had a sign with a written request for assistance. The sign was reportedly taken from him and destroyed by the suspect.
Anyone who may be a witness to this crime is asked to contact the Easton Police Department at 410-822-1111.
