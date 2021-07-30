ESSEX — Nicole "Nikki" Johnson, 33, of Baltimore, has been arrested and charged in connection to the deaths of her niece and nephew, 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old Larry O’Neil, who are siblings. She faces multiple charges, including first-degree child abuse, according to a press release.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on July 28 on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane in Essex, according to court documents. An officer, upon discovering that Johnson was driving an unregistered vehicle without a license, informed her that the vehicle would be towed and to retrieve any belongings.
Court documents allege that Johnson opened the car trunk and removed a trash bag that contained a suitcase with the dead body of a young child inside. She was arrested after attempting to flee the scene. Homicide detectives arrived on scene and found the second child's body in a plastic tote from inside the vehicle. Doctors found the children to be malnourished.
Johnson admitted to a detective that in May 2020, she became angry at Joshlyn for "misbehaving," and had hit her several times causing her to fall and strike her head on the floor. Johnson then placed her in the suitcase and carried her in a car for many months following the incident.
In her statement to the detective, Johnson also described an incident approximately two months ago, when O'Neil, who had a leg injury that she did not explain, had lay down in the back of her car and never woken up. She proceeded to place his body in a tote in the car trunk.
In July 2019, the children's biological mother left them in the custody of Johnson, because she was "unable to provide care," she told police in an interview. But after she dropped her children off, she made several unsuccessful attempts to get in touch with Johnson and reunite with them. She was unable to find them, until detectives notified her of their deaths, court records state.
“This truly was a devastating incident – one that not only shocked our community to its core, but significantly affected our patrol officers, forensic technicians, and detectives," Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said. "I am grateful that the harrowing details of this case were thoroughly and quickly uncovered, resulting in an expeditious closure to this tragedy. I want to commend all of our Baltimore County Police Department members who worked tirelessly throughout this investigation to bring justice to these innocent, young victims.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.