EASTON — The former Easton hospital worker found guilty of sexually assaulting an unconscious female patient was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Monday, Nov. 1.
Travis K. Brooks, 37, who pleaded guilty to a third-degree sex offense in September, was sentenced to 10 years in jail — the maximum punishment a judge can impose for the felony charge.
The sentencing closes the door on a long list of charges accrued by Brook, which included sexual offenses, theft, assault and drug charges. The sexual offense charge he was sentenced for stemmed from police discovery of a video of Brooks sexually assaulting an unconscious female patient in the elevator of the UM Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Prior to official sentencing at the hearing on Monday, Talbot Circuit Judge Broughton M. Earnest heard a victim impact statement from the victim’s mother and an apologetic statement from Brooks to consider both sides of the case in his decision.
In her impact statement, the victim’s mother told the court that as a child, her daughter was fun-loving, laughing and always making jokes. However, after being sexually assaulted while unconscious and unaware of what was happening, the victim became distant and never wanted to go back to a hospital, her mother said.
Due to the trauma from the sexual abuse, the victim “actually died two deaths,” according to her mother, who added that her daughter lost both her personality and soul and “just gave up.”
The victim’s mother also told the court that the victim would ask her why the abuse had happened to her, saying, “Why me, Mom?” The mother also remembered her daughter making the decision to move back in with her and telling her that she was “coming home to die.”
The victim died in October 2020. She was in her late 50s.
Earnest told the victim’s mother that she spoke eloquently on her daughter’s behalf, saying the court was moved by what she had to say about her daughter and that he didn’t think anyone “could listen without being moved.” He said that he was shocked by the circumstances of the assault, which occurred in a hospital — a place that people put trust in, a place where a sexual assault is the last thing one would expect.
Even before hearing from a statement from Brooks, Earnest told the court that he would do what the state requested and impose the maximum sentence.
Brooks started his statement by saying that he was sorry for the stress that he caused the family. In considering what to say at his sentencing, he asked himself how he would feel if someone had done the same thing to one of his own family members. Brooks admitted that he didn’t know if he would be able to forgive someone for committing crimes like his own, but said he hopes and prays that someday the victim’s family can forgive him.
Brooks added that he was “not the same person” anymore. He was previously addicted to crack cocaine — a drug he used because it made him feel better about himself, and the crime record he made while addicted “speaks for itself.” He closed by saying that he takes full responsibility for his actions.
Earnest wrapped up the case by sentencing Brooks to 10 years, giving him credit for time already served since being incarcerated in August 2020 — 447 days. After he’s released, he will have to register as a Tier III sex offender in Maryland, which is a lifetime registry.
For the theft charges, Earnest elected to suspend the sentences and ordered Brooks to pay restitution to the victims. His assault charge was placed on the stet docket and he will not be allowed to contact the victim. Talbot County deputy state’s attorney Ellen Grunden entered a nolle prosequi for the drug charges.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
