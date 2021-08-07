EASTON — A police raid at the Econo Lodge in Easton led to the arrest of two men on drug charges and the seizure of suspected fentanyl.
The Talbot County Drug Task Force and Talbot County Sheriff’s office conducted a search and seizure warrant on July 23 at the Econo Lodge on Ocean Gateway (U.S. Route 50).
The raid was aimed Jesse James Williams, 67, according to police.
Williams was staying in at room at the Easton hotel along with Michael Dale Brown, 49, when they were detained by police in the motel’s parking lot at approximately 10:30 p.m.
Police say they found Williams “to be in possession of 72 capsules containing 45.4 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 2.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine,” according to TCSO. Brown was in possession of 1 gram of “suspected fentanyl”, according to police.
Williams and Brown were arrested, face numerous drug charges and both were later released on bond, according TCSO. The drug task force includes officers and resources from various law enforcement agencies on the Shore.
