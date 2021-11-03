The home at 10210 Daisy Drive, Millington, was heavily damaged by fire Saturday, Oct. 30, causing the second floor to collapse into the first floor, according to the state fire marshal’s office. Investigators have determined that the occupant’s death was a homicide. Our photograph was taken Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Investigators have not identified the man whose body was recovered from the debris of a house fire Saturday, Oct. 30 just outside the town limits of Millington. The two-story Cape Cod-style house on Daisy Drive was for sale. Our photograph was taken Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The home at 10210 Daisy Drive, Millington, was heavily damaged by fire Saturday, Oct. 30, causing the second floor to collapse into the first floor, according to the state fire marshal’s office. Investigators have determined that the occupant’s death was a homicide. Our photograph was taken Tuesday, Nov. 2.
PHOTO BY TRISH MCGEE
Investigators have not identified the man whose body was recovered from the debris of a house fire Saturday, Oct. 30 just outside the town limits of Millington. The two-story Cape Cod-style house on Daisy Drive was for sale. Our photograph was taken Tuesday, Nov. 2.
MILLINGTON — The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation of Saturday morning’s fatal house fire in Millington after the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner discovered evidence of trauma to the victim, according to a news release from MSP.
Also, additional investigation at the scene led to the suspicion of foul play.
Police have identified the victim only as a male.
The origin and cause of the fire have not been determined, according to the news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at 443-783-7230.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal and MSP Criminal Enforcement Division initially conducted a joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the pre-dawn house fire at 10210 Daisy Drive.
Daisy Drive is located off of Cypress Street as you head eastbound out of Millington, outside of the town limits.
The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation lists the property owners as Kimm and Christine Knott. The home is listed as their primary residence.
They purchased the 1-acre property in 2004, according to tax records. The house was built in 2003.
The house is considered a complete loss, according to a news release from the fire marshal’s office.
There was a for sale sign in the front yard at the time of the fire.
The alarm sounded Saturday just before 1 a.m.
Responding firefighters from the Community Fire Company of Millington and surrounding fire companies discovered heavy fire coming from the interior of the two-story Cape Cod-style home, according to the news release.
The home was heavily damaged during the fire, causing the second floor to collapse into the first floor.
During a subsequent search of the home, a victim was located within the burned remains.
The Kent County (Del.) Special Operations Team provided shoring support of weakened structural walls to allow investigators to safely remove the victim.
The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore, to determine the cause of death and positively identify the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.