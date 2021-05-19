HURLOCK — Police reported two separate assaults that took place over the weekend in Hurlock.
Hurlock Police Department responded to a domestic dispute involving a stabbing at 11:20 a.m. Friday, May 14, on the 500 block of South Main Street.
Police said 38-year-old Rykia S. Weston of Hurlock stabbed a male victim in the arm with a knife. The victim was treated for the non-life threatening injury and released.
Weston was charged with first- and second-degree assault. Police also served a fugitive warrant on Weston after finding her had an outstanding warrant for arrest her in Delaware.
Weston was ordered to be held without bond by the District Court Commissioner.
In an unrelated incident, Hurlock Police responded to another report of domestic assault at 2:40 p.m. on May 16, on the 400 block of South Main Street
Officers arrested 29-year-old William H. Rogers IV and charged him with second-degree assault of his domestic partner.
Rogers was released on his own recognizance by the District Court Commissioner.
