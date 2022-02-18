HURLOCK — A Hurlock woman has been charged with assault after a reported stabbing at her residence Friday morning, Feb. 18.
Deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Hurlock Police Department responded to 6233 Rossing Street for the stabbing call. Deputies met with Edna B. Molock, 59, of that address.
Molock told deputies she had stabbed 50-year-old Andre Henry, 50, of 2906 Mowbray Creek Road, Federalsburg, at her house after he allegedly tried to force himself on her, the sheriff’s office reported.
Henry had fled the area and was located at his residence, police said.
Emergency medical services were notified and Henry was taken to Nanticoke Hospital for treatment of several stab wounds, police said. He was listed in serious but stable condition Friday afternoon.
Witnesses who were present at the time of the stabbing told investigators the assault by Henry did not occur, police said. No witnesses were able to corroborate the information provided by Molock.
Molock was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. She was ordered held without bond.
The arrest was based on evidence collected at the scene, according to Dorchester Sheriff Jimmy Phillips. This investigation is continuing.
Molock is scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 15 in Dorchester County District Court.
(0) comments
