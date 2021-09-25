CAMBRIDGE — A man faces murder charges after appearing at the Cambridge Police Department’s headquarters Friday night covered in blood and telling officers “I killed her.”
Dion D. Ennals, 31 of Cambridge, arrived at the backdoor of the police station at approximately 7:40 p.m. and made the chilling confession, according to police.
Officers detained Ennals after his admission and he also told officers “she is probably still laying there,” according to police.
CPD said “Ennals could not give an exact location so he was placed in a patrol vehicle at which time directed officers to the area of 22 Washington Street which is the roadway leading to the old Phillips Packing House buildings.”
Officers found the victim in the roadway “in a large pool of blood.”
She was identified as Roshanda S. Willis, 39 of Cambridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives said they were able to locate “surveillance footage of the incident taking place which showed Ennals violently beat the victim for an extended period before leaving the victim's lifeless body and walking toward the Cambridge Police Department,” according to a CPD release.
Ennals said the incident stemmed relationship problems with Willis, according to police. He faces first and second degree murder and first and second degree assault charges, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.