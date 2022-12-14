EASTON — A Talbot County judge denied a request for a new trial Monday for Talbot County Public Schools’ former safety and security supervisor, who was convicted in late November of reckless endangerment for bringing a loaded handgun to Easton High School last year.
Talbot County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Kehoe denied Donald L. Cooper’s motion for a new trial, pointing out that the potentially harmful conduct was not just Cooper bringing a handgun to the school, but bringing the gun into a situation where police control was necessary due to the alleged threat of mass violence that day.
Police were present at the high school the morning of Dec. 8, 2021, to respond to the reported threat of mass violence. Cooper, then employed by the school district, also came to the school to assist with the situation.
During the plea hearing, prosecutor Chelsea Endzel said that while police were outside the school, TCSO Deputy Samuel Faggert heard what sounded like plastic hitting concrete and saw Cooper running away from the school toward the flagpoles.
TCSO Sgt. Justin Aita later informed Faggert that the object was a black handgun, and that the handgun was dropped at an angle where the barrel was pointing toward law enforcement officers present at the school. Students and parents were also in the vicinity of the front of the school when Cooper dropped the handgun, Endzel said. The handgun fell out of a fabric pouch attached to Cooper’s belt.
Endzel said after Cooper picked up the handgun, he attempted to enter the high school with the gun. Kevin Shafer, TCPS director of operations, prevented Cooper from entering the building. Police learned that Shafer had denied Cooper’s requests to carry a gun on school property and that he had told Cooper he was not allowed to bring any kind of firearms there.
Cooper lated admitted to police that he was carrying a loaded .380 caliber Glock handgun and that the gun fell from his holster as he was attempting to assist with the lockdown.
In the motions for a new trial, Cooper’s defense attorney James T. Worm argued that a firearm falling from a holster can’t support a conviction for reckless endangerment.
To secure the conviction, the state has to prove that a defendant engaged in conduct that created a substantial risk of death or serious injury, that a reasonable person would not have engaged in that conduct and that the person acted recklessly.
If the conviction is sustained, then all conduct which is accidental can then be reckless endangerment, Worm wrote.
Worm also argued that the state failed to disclose Aita’s statement about the barrel of the gun pointing toward police in discovery, writing that it wasn’t in printed police reports or the interview of the deputy. Cooper was unable to verify the alleged statement Aita made, Worm wrote.
Worm added that there was a basis to convict for a crime, but that crime wasn’t reckless endangerment.
Endzel cited a Court of Special Appeals case in her argument to deny the motion for a new trial, pointing out that while the court decided that an inoperable or antique firearm unable to be fired would not constitute reckless endangerment, the court did find reckless endangerment to be supported when someone recklessly handles a loaded, operable firearm.
Cooper had acknowledged that he had an operable loaded handgun that was dropped in the presence of multiple people, Endzel added.
Kehoe said the presence of a handgun exacerbated a tense situation, and its presence may have required police to draw their own guns or take other steps that could have created a risk of potential harm.
The judge also opined on Cooper’s right to carry a gun on the school property, pointing out that while Cooper told police he had a carry permit for his duties as a security guard at the hospital, the hospital no longer permitted armed security guards. Therefore, Cooper did not have a valid carry permit and did not have the right to carry the handgun to the school, Kehoe said.
“Reckless endangerment isn’t to address harm done, as with an assault statute; it’s to address the creation and reckless behavior that creates potential harm, and the bringing of a handgun to the school created this risk of potential harm,” he said during Monday’s hearing.
Kehoe also found that there was no Brady violation — the prosecution failing to disclose evidence favorable to a defendant — in regard to the deputy’s statement about the barrel of the gun pointing toward law enforcement.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
