DENTON — A Caroline County judge forwarded attempted murder charges to the circuit court in the case against a 20-year-old Ridgely man who allegedly tried to hit a Maryland Natural Resources Police officer with his Jeep in August.
In a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Sept. 21, Caroline District Judge Heather L. Price determined that the state had met its burden for proof to send the case against Bryan M. Missimer, 20, of Ridgely, to the circuit court. Missimer is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault. He also received traffic citations for attempting to elude uniformed police by failing to stop, reckless driving, negligent driving, driving on a suspended license and going 37 mph in a 25 mph.
The charges stem from a late night traffic stop gone awry in Tuckahoe State Park in Queen Anne on Aug. 24. Officer William Ruffner with the Maryland Natural Resources Police stopped Missimer’s vehicle adjacent to Tuckahoe Lake after reportedly observing him speeding.
According to the police report, Ruffner was notified by dispatch that Missimer’s driver’s license was suspended. During the preliminary hearing, Ruffner testified that when he was returning to the Jeep, he was roughly one foot away from it when he heard the vehicle shift into drive. As the vehicle accelerated, the officer reported that Missimer’s Jeep ran over his left foot, causing non-life-threatening injuries, the report said.
Ruffner, who attended the preliminary hearing using a crutch under his left arm, said that he could not confirm or deny if bones were broken or bruised and that he’s waiting on results from an MRI.
Ruffner also testified that after accelerating, the Jeep proceeded up the road and “fishtailed” around in a U-turn, then continued to accelerate toward him with the headlights shining directly at him, he said. The office told the court that he had to run and jump out of the way of Missimer’s Jeep. The police report filed after the incident stated that if Ruffner hadn’t moved quickly, he “most certainly would have been gravely injured and or killed.”
The officer wrote in his report that the Jeep drove away and wasn’t able to be located. Ruffner also indicated that Missimer and the other passenger in the vehicle were not told that they were free to leave.
The other passenger in the vehicle with Missimer at the time, who asked to remain anonymous, disputes the officer’s account and sequence of events and said that his police report was inaccurate. The woman told The Star Democrat she could not speak further about her account of that night due to the nature of the pending case.
Prosecutors in the case argued that because the vehicle “fishtailed so aggressively,” they believe it’s not out of the “realm of possibility” that Missimer had the intention to kill Ruffner, according to their statements during the preliminary hearing.
Caroline County public defender Matthew Emmick represented Missimer in the preliminary hearing and asked the court to dismiss the attempted second-degree murder charge, saying that Ruffner’s testimony “lacks credibility.” Emmick asserted that there was no evidence of an intent to kill, so the officer’s testimony doesn’t meet the state’s burden of proof.
After listening to the arguments, Judge Price ruled that Missimer did have the “apparent ability to kill him (Ruffner) with an automobile” and elected to send the matter to the circuit court.
Missimer remains in custody, held without bond.
He is set to appear in the Caroline County Circuit Court for an initial appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
