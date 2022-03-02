EASTON — A Talbot County judge upheld rape and sexual abuse of a minor charges in the case against a West Virginia man who allegedly sexually abused a juvenile over the course of five years.
In a preliminary hearing Monday, Talbot District Judge Karen Ketterman determined that there was sufficient probable cause to forward the charges against Joseph Kevin Cook, 52, of Bayard, West Virginia, to the circuit court.
Cook is charged with second-degree rape, third- and fourth-degree sexual offense, sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree assault. Initial charges of second-degree child abuse and neglect of a minor were dismissed at the preliminary hearing because they were not applicable to the case.
Detectives from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation into the sexual abuse of a minor in December 2021 and later learn that a juvenile was allegedly sexually assaulted by Cook over five years in Wye Mills.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Cook on Dec. 13 and asked the U.S. Marshals Service to assist in finding him. Cook was arrested on Jan. 3 and held in West Virginia until he could be extradited to the Talbot County Detention Center.
During the hearing Monday, TCSO Cpl. Justin Aita explained that the sheriff’s office became aware of the case after the juvenile told staff at the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) that she had been sexually assaulted by an adult male, whom she identified as Cook.
According to Aita, the juvenile told staff at the CAC that Cook had sexually abused her through intercourse. He also allegedly attempted to force her to touch his genitals and perform oral sex on him, Aita said.
A medical screening was performed on the juvenile at the CAC, but no new evidence was obtained.
The juvenile also told CAC staff that the sexual abuse had happened so many times that she couldn’t give an exact number, Aita said. However, the juvenile was able to recall at least four separate instances of sexual abuse.
Investigators obtained text messages between the juvenile and Cook from prior to the December CAC interview. The juvenile texted Cook saying “you broke my heart” and that he “took her v-card.”
After Cook was arrested in West Virginia, he consented to an interview with officers. Aita said that in the interview, Cook confessed to being in bed with the juvenile and waking up with an erection and his hand on the juvenile’s genitals.
Deputy state’s attorney Ellen Grunden asked Ketterman to find probable cause for the charges and to forward the case to the circuit court.
Cook’s attorney Holly Brownley asked the court to dismiss the second-degree rape charge, arguing that knowing the time frame of the offenses was relevant due to a reclassification of criminal conduct formerly classified as second-degree sexual offense to second-degree rape in October 2017.
Ketterman found that there was probable cause for all six of Cook’s remaining charges and forwarded the case to the circuit court, where the attorneys could go into more discussion about the timeline of events in the case, she said.
Brownley also asked Ketterman if she was willing to consider bail review for Cook, which the judge denied.
The state has until March 30 to file the charges in the circuit court.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.