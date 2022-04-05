CAMBRIDGE — After just over an hour of deliberation Friday, a jury found Da’Yon Lofland, 22, guilty on all counts in the April 2021 murder of Da'Jour Sorrell.
The jury found Lofland guilty of eight charges: first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime/felony, having a handgun on his person and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder against Anthony Harris — the man Lofland and three others were actually seeking to kill on April 5, 2021.
An additional charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder against Sorrell was dismissed after discussion at the end of court proceedings Thursday. Circuit Judge Brett Wilson approved a motion by Michelle Moodispaw, Lofland’s defense attorney, to dismiss the count and said he found there was insufficient evidence for the charge and that the murder “just happened.”
Lofland’s guilty verdict comes just shy of the one-year anniversary of Sorrell’s death.
The murder charges stemmed from what prosecutor Molly W. Fox called “the worst plan ever.”
Fox said Lofland and the other three men implicated in the murder — Troy Rose Jr., 20, of Federalsburg; Elijah Jordan, 21, of Cambridge; and Justin Boyce, 22, of Hackensack, New Jersey — met up in Federalsburg during the day on April 5.
The group had a tentative plan to kill Harris because of unsettled issues they had with him, but they were unable to find him at his workplace: a farm in Hurlock. The group didn’t realize that he had called out of work, so they drove back to Federalsburg, Fox said.
Lofland later showed his friends a Snapchat of Harris in “the projects” — housing along the Greenwood Avenue corridor in Cambridge — in the hopes of finding him there, the group set out for the city with “no way for sure” of knowing whether or not they’d find him, Fox said.
The group also stopped by a local liquor store, and Boyce picked up Xanax ahead of the planned homicide.
After arriving in Cambridge, the group set out toward the corner of Camellia Street and Greenwood Avenue, but still didn’t have a plan, Fox said. The men couldn’t find Harris, but did observe Sorrell riding his bicycle on his way home.
Lofland was the only one who “had beef” with Sorrell, Fox added.
Around 9:30 p.m., Lofland began firing at Sorrell — “not who they set out for,” Fox said. A total of 11 shots were fired by Lofland and others before Sorrell fled to Gloria Richardson Circle and collapsed in a yard where officers later found him.
Lofland and three of his friends fled the scene after firing, leaving behind Boyce, who was heavily intoxicated at the time of the shooting. Surveillance footage showed Boyce stumbling around the street.
The responding officers attempted life-saving measures before transporting Sorrell to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester, where he was pronounced dead later that evening. An autopsy determined Sorrell’s death was the result of three gunshot wounds — one of which was a “rapidly fatal wound” that hit multiple internal organs, and his death was ruled a homicide.
Although time stamps on surveillance videos shown during the trial indicated the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m, the first responding officer — Officer Kaitlyn Smith of the Cambridge Police Department — didn’t arrive on the scene until 9:52 p.m., according to her testimony in court.
During the trial, Det. Sgt. Lance Lloyd, Maryland State Police’s lead investigator on the case, provided additional information to support the state’s case: text messages and photos between phones belonging to Lofland and Rose about a trip Rose had made to Kansas City to purchase firearms in late March 2021 — just days before the murder.
Lloyd also provided data associated with Lofland's GPS records, which put him at several key locations in the case on the day of the crime.
Closing statements in the case began Friday morning.
Fox began her statements to the jury by reminding them that at the beginning of the trial, she told them that Lofland and the three other men had the “worst plan ever.” Their plan was so bad that they didn’t even have to believe the witnesses, she said — the evidence proved it.
Fox reminded the jurors that data from Lofland’s GPS ankle monitor put him at the crime scene and throughout the area, and that his clothing from that day was consistent with photos and surveillance videos as well.
Fox closed her remarks by emphasizing that the facts presented during the trial support that Lofland is a killer, a “cold-blooded killer.”
“Because of his actions, we don’t have Da'Jour Sorrell today,” Fox said.
In her closing statements, Moodispaw emphasized the difficulty of the jurors’ task: sorting through the copious amounts of evidence presented during the trial. However, she asked them to not be persuaded by emotion and instead judge the case based on the law.
Moodispaw argued that the motives of the young men implicated in the case were unbelievable and didn’t make sense. Text messages of the men planning the murder didn’t exist, and there was no real evidence of prior discussions of the conspiracy.
She also argued that Boyce and Copper, who both testified to police about Lofland’s involvement, only gave that testimony to police to save themselves and avoid consequences, making them untrustworthy witnesses.
“It’s a puzzle, the pieces simply don’t fit together,” she said.
After Moodispaw finished her closing statements, Fox refuted her earlier point about Boyce, stating that everything he told police was later corroborated.
Following just over an hour of deliberations, the jury handed down their verdict around 1 p.m. Friday, concluding that Lofland was guilty on all counts.
Nearly a dozen of Sorrell's family and friends attended all five days of the trial, with many remaining in the room even through difficult photos and video footage. The group quietly rejoiced in the courtroom after the verdict was handed down, then embraced each other in the hallway afterward.
"We're very pleased," said one family member.
Milvonda Ortiz, Sorrell's mother, told the Dorchester Star that on that night, Lofland and her son's other alleged killers seemed to be waiting for him to arrive home. After he was shot, no one came to help him and he laid on the ground in need of medical attention for 20 minutes before the first CPD officer arrived.
Sorrell was "a very nice gentleman" who was just trying to protect his house on the night of April 5, Ortiz said, adding that her son was shot in front of his own house.
Lofland is scheduled to be sentenced in the case at 3 p.m. June 23.
Court proceedings are also scheduled for Boyce, Rose and Jordan over the coming months.
Boyce, who pleaded guilty in November to second-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary and having a handgun on his person, is set to be sentenced on April 25.
Jordan is scheduled for a five-day jury trial from June 27 through July 1. Rose is scheduled for a five-day jury trial from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12.
