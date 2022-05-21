CAMBRIDGE — After about 90 minutes of deliberation Friday, a jury found Jai’Choaun D. Woolford, 26, guilty on all counts in the November 2021 murder of Jihad Brown.
The jury found Woolford guilty of six charges: first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, carrying a loaded handgun on his person and using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime/felony.
Three additional charges — first- and second-degree assault and using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime/felony — were dismissed Thursday.
The murder charges stemmed from a daytime shooting in Cambridge on Nov. 7, 2021.
Police officers heading home heard gunshots coming from the 600 block of Greenwood Avenue just before 1 p.m. and proceeded to the 500 block where they saw a man — later identified as Woolford — holding a gun, shooting, then running from the scene. Officers chased Woolford on foot and arrested him in the 400 block of Oakley Street.
Emergency medical services personnel found Brown, 18, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he later died from his injuries.
Another victim was shot in the arm during the incident. He was later treated and released from a local emergency room.
Multiple angles of city camera footage of the shooting and the suspect running away were presented as evidence at the trial. The footage showed a man dressed in dark clothing approaching two individuals from across the street and firing at them, stepping closer with each shot.
Closing statements in the case were presented Friday morning.
Prosecutor Molly W. Fox told the jury to remember three Bs of the case: brazen, brutal, bad timing. She emphasized that nine shots were fired, and eight of them struck Brown.
Fox transcribed several quotes from Woolford that were audible in the police body camera footage. The first thing Woolford said to the officer apprehending him was that he didn’t have a gun, Fox said, questioning why he would say that. He also asked officers to call his girlfriend and noted that officers had guns out, saying he was scared.
Fox also addressed the city camera footage of the shooting, saying that it was clear premeditation as Woolford walked toward the victims with purpose.
“If that’s not premeditation, I don’t know what is,” she said.
The footage picked up audio of the gunshots and voices. A female witness to the shooting, who also testified at the trial, could be heard reportedly telling Woolford to stop. Woolford could be heard telling her to “get out of here,” Fox said.
Fox pointed out the shooting suspect’s appearance, noting Woolford’s beard and a jacket that Woolford said he was wearing. It was the same person, she said.
She also touched on the timing of the shooting and timestamps on the cameras, asserting that only seven seconds of the shooting and Woolford’s flight were unaccounted for. The gun used in the shooting was also recovered in the flight path he took, she said.
Fox concluded her initial remarks to the jury by saying there was no doubt as to who killed Brown — the intent was clear and the individual who did it was clear, she said.
Woolford’s defense attorney Arch McFadden opened his statements by speaking to the jury about the law. He reminded them that the state had the burden of producing evidence and proving Woolford’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, and that the jury couldn’t allow themselves to be swayed by sympathy, bias or prejudice.
The state presented a theory based on the video camera footage that Woolford committed the murder, McFadden said, but the theory needed to be challenged, explored and objectively analyzed.
At each juncture in the trial, the state presented evidence contrary to their theory, McFadden said, adding that the cameras didn’t tell the full story.
McFadden said the cameras had a number of blind spots and that police didn’t collect evidence from a car Woolford was believed to be in and didn’t check to see if Woolford lived in the house he ran to. That evidence may not have supported the state’s theory, but it was ignored, he said.
He also addressed Woolford’s appearance, pointing out that a logo on the back of the jacket he was wearing didn’t show up on the camera footage and that a hole in his pants observed when he was arrested didn’t appear on the footage.
When inconsistencies popped up, the state ignored them, McFadden asserted.
He refuted Fox’s point about Woolford telling police he didn’t have a gun, pointing out that Woolford telling the officer that he didn’t have a gun was not an admission of having one, but was Woolford trying to not get shot after the officer threatened to shoot.
McFadden also questioned the credibility of the firearms expert witness, saying that if she was unable to tell from video footage if the firearm had an extended clip, she wouldn’t be able to tell the marks on the shell casings. He noted a possible bias of the expert witness, who works for the state government, giving testimony to the county prosecutor, another government employee.
Fox had the last word in closing statements, saying McFadden made it look like the state didn’t do its job. She refuted McFadden’s statements on evidence collection and inconsistencies, saying what she cared about was who shot and killed Brown. Just because the information wasn’t mentioned doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, she said.
Fox concluded by reminding the jurors that Brown’s death was a “cold-blooded murder in the middle of the day.”
Following the roughly 90 minutes of deliberation, the jury handed down a verdict: guilty on all counts.
Family and friends of the victim and of Woolford gathered in the courtroom refrained from vocal outbursts, although individuals on both sides could be seen crying.
As Circuit Judge Daniel Powell spoke to and dismissed the jurors, Woolford turned around to look at and wave to his own family and friends.
Powell ordered a long-form presentencing investigation to be completed. No sentencing date was scheduled pending the findings from the investigation.
Woolford could potentially face life in prison, according to a notice filed in January by Fox.
