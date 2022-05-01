EASTON — A two-day jury trial for the man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 2009 is set to start in the Talbot County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Kevin Hamilton Manning, 31, of Easton, will stand trial for charges of second-degree rape, second- and third-degree sex offense, second-degree assault and sex abuse of a minor in connection with a series of sexual assaults that occurred in the Tilghman Island area in 2009.
Detectives began investigating the victim’s allegations in February 2021. Investigation revealed that the victim was living with Manning at a residence in Tilghman in 2009, and Manning initiated sexual encounters with the victim without her consent and sexually assaulted her on several occasions, police said.
Manning is an active registered Tier I sex offender in Maryland in connection with a 2016 incident involving him burglarizing a home in Glen Burnie and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in the home. Court records indicate that Manning was found guilty of first-degree burglary and fourth-degree sex offense in the case.
A Tier I sex offender must remain on the state registry for 15 years.
Talbot County Deputy State’s Attorney Ellen Grunden is prosecuting the case.
Manning is represented by defense attorney Henry Dove.
