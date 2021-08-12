CAMBRIDGE — A juvenile was arrested Tuesday in connection with a July shooting on Greenwood Avenue that hit a man on a bike and injured a bystander.
The Cambridge Police Department’s Emergency Response Team and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Tactical Assault Response Team executed search and seizure warrants on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at two locations in Cambridge.
The search warrants were in reference to an afternoon shooting on July 29 on Greenwood Avenue. During that shooting incident
A victim was shot in the leg while riding his bike during the shooting, and another victim was located with a graze wound to his hand. Both victims of this shooting survived the incident.
Police spokesman Capt. Justin Todd said CPD detectives used surveillance footage and other evidence to obtain a search warrant for a residence on the 1400 block of Stone Boundary Avenue, and an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old male suspect who was believed to be living there.
The juvenile was found at the residence at about 11 a.m. on Aug. 10, and arrested on charges of second degree attempted murder, first and second degree assault, handgun charges and reckless endangerment charges.
Todd said officers found a loaded 9mm handgun. The juvenile was processed and ordered held without bond in the Dorchester County Detention Center.
A search warrant was also executed on the 900 block of Camelia Street in reference to the possibility of additional evidence, but no arrests were made at that location.
Tips or complaints on this or other incidents can be phoned in to CPD anonymously by calling 410-228-3784.
