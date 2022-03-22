WORTON — The student who was stabbed last month at Kent County High School is facing charges of his own.
Following an investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Michael Mallory, 18, of Worton on Feb. 25 was issued a district court summons for second-degree assault.
No other information is available at this time because Mallory's court file is sealed.
Also currently sealed is the file of the 15-year-old male student from the Chestertown area who is accused of stabbing Mallory on Feb. 14 at KCHS.
The stabbing occurred shortly after 8 a.m. in the boys locker room — in the presence of other students — during the first period of the school day.
Police have not named the 15-year-old.
Mallory was airlifted to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of three stab wounds to the torso.
The other student was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown for treatment of a laceration to the hand.
Investigators interviewed numerous witnesses and gathered video and physical evidence at the scene. The weapon, a folding knife 4 to 5 inches long, was recovered.
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office charged the 15-year-old with attempted first- and second-degree murder; first- and second-degree assault; and possession of a deadly weapon on school property.
He is charged as an adult, but his name has not been released to the public.
Kent County State’s Attorney Bryan DiGregory said the court record of a juvenile charged as an adult with a felony is sealed until after a preliminary hearing.
The 15-year-old through his attorney waived his right to a preliminary hearing, automatically sending the case to circuit court.
"The case is in adult court ... and we'll deal with it in an appropriate manner," DiGregory told the Kent County News in a telephone interview Friday, March 18.
If the prosecutor dismisses the felonies, the case will be referred to juvenile court.
