WASHINGTON — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing a woman and shooting another woman after breaking into an apartment in Washington D.C. in 2019. The killer also had a chilling threat to the dead mother's child who saw the fatal shooting, according to federal prosecutors.
Vaughn Kosh, 50, of D.C., pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated assault while armed and other charges for the 2019 killing of Alayna Howard, who was an amputee, and the shooting of another woman in a wheelchair after he barged into an apartment.
Kosh was sentenced Oct. 8.
According to police and prosecutors:
“On Dec. 7, 2019, at approximately 5:15 a.m., Kosh accosted a man who was entering an apartment building on Capitol Avenue. He then forced his way into an apartment unit that the man was entering. During this assault, Kosh fired a shot at the man and then stabbed him with a knife. The man then raced outside to summon police.
In addition to the man, three people were inside the apartment at the time that Kosh barged inside: Alayna Howard, who was an amputee, her 12-year-old son, and Ms. Howard's female relative. Kosh first shot the female relative – who was sitting in a wheelchair in the living room – in the face and neck and then went to the bedroom and fatally shot Ms. Howard. The child pleaded, ‘Please don’t get me,” and Kosh responded, “If I wanted to get you, I would like I did your mom.’”
