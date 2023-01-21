CAMBRIDGE — A Linkwood man was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for his role in the violent murder of his 77-year-old father in October 2021.
Dorchester Circuit Court Judge Brett W. Wilson handed down a life sentence with all but 40 years suspended for Douglas Lamont McKnight, calling his actions “unforgivable” and selfish.
McKnight, 51, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in November for his involvement in the murder of his father, 77-year-old Douglas Washington McKnight.
Deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call for a death investigation at a home in the 3700 block of Ocean Gateway in Linkwood on Oct. 17, 2021. The 911 caller was identified by police as the younger McKnight.
Police found the elder McKnight deceased in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head and multiple lacerations to his head, neck and hands. Investigators found multiple shotgun shells near the victim and noted that the lacerations to his hands were consistent with defensive wounds.
The state medical examiner’s office later determined that the elder McKnight’s death was a homicide by a gunshot wound to his head and large lacerations consistent with a machete-style bladed weapon to his head and neck area.
Police interviewed the younger McKnight the day his father’s body was discovered. At the time, McKnight denied any involvement in the murder of his father and consented to a search of his 2007 Ford Explorer. Investigators recovered an 18-inch machete containing blood under the rear seat of the vehicle.
Surveillance footage from neighboring homes showed the younger McKnight’s Ford Explorer arriving at his father’s home within five minutes of the 911 call. Charging documents stated that McKnight was inside the home for four minutes before driving toward Route 50 and calling 911.
Police identified robbery as a motive early on in the case following interviews with the victim’s family, where they learned that the elder McKnight had recently stopped providing his son with financial support, leading to an argument.
During the November plea hearing, the prosecutor said McKnight had told his friend “Oct” that they could get drug money by robbing the elder McKnight.
“Oct” was identified as Octavius Ralphfawn Thomas, 45, of Cambridge. Thomas also pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of McKnight’s father and was given a life sentence with 40 years of active incarceration in November.
The day after his father’s body was discovered, McKnight confessed to investigators that he and Thomas planned to rob his father for money. He told police that he dropped Thomas off in the woods near the Linkwood home on Oct. 15, 2021, and instructed him to rob his father. Thomas also went into the elder McKnight’s home with a machete.
Thomas later returned to the vehicle with money, blood-soaked clothes and the machete. He told the younger McKnight that there was a struggle and he had to use a gun to fight McKnight’s father.
Police later found the shotgun with blood on the barrel, along with bloodstained clothing consistent with surveillance footage and witness testimony, in Thomas’ apartment in Cambridge.
Prior to sentencing, two of the elder McKnight’s daughters presented emotional statements to the judge on the heavy impact of their father’s murder and questioned their brother on why he did it.
Carol Thompson said that sometimes, she still catches herself dialing her father’s number. She said they had made plans for the Tuesday after his death, and she didn’t realize that was the last time she’d hear his voice.
Nakeya Hubbard lashed out at the younger McKnight, saying that while she believed she shouldn’t say it, she hated him. He took a good man from their family for no reason, she added.
“I hope you rot in hell,” she said.
Defense attorney Michelle Moodispaw asked Wilson to consider the presentence investigation report, noting that McKnight had suffered hardship as a teen and in the months preceding his father’s murder.
McKnight had moved back to Maryland from Virginia in 2021 to be in a relationship and lost his significant other in August of that year, she said. After her death, McKnight resumed his drug use and later suffered a stroke in September 2021.
Moodispaw added that McKnight had a “tremendous amount of remorse and regret” for what happened to his father and that he never intended for his father’s death. What he did intend — taking money from his father — was inexcusable, she said.
In terms of sentencing, Moodispaw said that for 51-year-old McKnight, a 40-year sentence would keep him in prison for a long time. He did express to her that he didn’t want to leave prison in a body bag, and hoped to die in a bed in a home one day.
Generally, a person convicted of a violent crime in Maryland is not eligible for parole until half of their sentence is served. In McKnight’s case, that’s 20 years.
McKnight briefly spoke to the judge and his family, apologizing for everything that happened. Family members called out to him, asking why he did it.
“Your Honor, this was not supposed to happen,” he said as family members left the room sobbing.
Wilson reflected on McKnight’s constant involvement with the criminal justice system, noting that his experiences in it never seemed to deter him. However, McKnight’s history was nonviolent and mainly involved theft.
Wilson also addressed McKnight’s comments, asking how his plan was supposed to happen. The elder McKnight was shot by someone he didn’t know and his money was taken to buy drugs, he said.
“Your dad deserved better,” Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.