EASTON — An Easton man accused of attacking an older married couple on Washington Street in March 2021 pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree assault Tuesday morning.
Myron D. Johnson, 44, of Easton, pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree assault in a best interest plea at a hearing in the Talbot County Circuit Court on Tuesday, June 21. The state will dismiss the remaining charges.
Johnson was originally scheduled for a two-day jury trial beginning Wednesday, but elected to waive the trial at a June 13 hearing.
The charges stemmed from an attack near the Washington Street Pub in Easton that occurred just before 6 p.m. on March 10, 2021.
Officers from the Easton Police Department responded to the area for a reported fight or assault involving multiple individuals. The officers found two injured victims: a 77-year-old woman with a large bleeding cut to her forehead and an 80-year-old man with a swollen, bloody eye.
Through speaking with witnesses, police learned that the victims, an older married couple, were walking down Washington Street when the male victim bumped against the suspect — later identified as Johnson.
After bumping, Johnson allegedly struck the man in the face, causing him to fall back against a table. The female victim stepped in between Johnson and her husband, and Johnson allegedly hit her forehead with his hand and fist.
Witnesses gave a description of Johnson to police, who later found him near the intersection of Washington Street and Port Street.
The woman was transported to a hospital in Dorchester County, where she received over a dozen stitches for the cut to her forehead. The man had a black eye, but did not require hospital care.
Johnson and the couple did not know each other prior to the incident.
After the statement of facts was read at the plea hearing, Johnson’s defense attorney Christine Dufour added that he was completely cooperative with police and had been having psychiatric issues.
Dufour also said that if the case against Johnson had gone to trial, a plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity could have been viable.
Johnson was found not competent to stand trial in April 2021, but was deemed fit in July 2021 following a three-month stint in a state-run forensic psychiatric hospital.
Talbot Circuit Judge Earnest Broughton deferred sentencing Johnson until after a presentence investigation could be completed. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22.
Restitution for the victims’ medical bills will also be addressed at the sentencing.
Just before the hearing ended, Johnson spoke up to apologize to the victims and the court for what happened during the incident. Broughton thanked him for the apology and reminded him that he would have the opportunity again at the sentencing.
