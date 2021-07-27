CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man faces assault charges after police say he tried to stab a woman with a steak knife during an argument on Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded at 4:50 p.m. to the 200 block of Byrne Street for a report of a subject trying to stab a female with a knife.
Officers arrived on scene and found the suspect identified as 26 year old Brandon I. Williams outside of a residence with a knife still in his hand, according to Cambridge Police Department spokesman Capt. Justin Todd.
Todd said officers confronted Williams, who complied when ordered to drop the knife.
Officers then met with the 23-year-old female victim who told officers an argument turned physical when Williams grabbed a large steak knife from the kitchen and began swinging at her in attempts to cut her.
She told officers Williams jumped up on a coffee table and again tried to reach her by swinging the knife, however the table broke, and Williams fell on the floor.
Williams was placed under arrest and charged with attempted first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment, along with other related charges.
He is currently being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center on no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.