DENTON — The Denton man charged in the July 2020 shooting death of 30-year-old James Wilmer pleaded guilty to murder Friday, Sept. 23.
centerpiece featured
CRIME
DENTON — The Denton man charged in the July 2020 shooting death of 30-year-old James Wilmer pleaded guilty to murder Friday, Sept. 23.
Jamaine V. Cheers, 35, of Denton, entered Alford pleas to second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime — charges that carry maximum sentences of 40 years and 20 years, respectively.
An Alford plea does not require a defendant to admit guilt, but acknowledges there was likely enough evidence for a conviction had the case one to trial.
Cheers was originally facing first-degree murder and manslaughter charges, along with multiple assault and firearm-related charges, in connection to Wilmer’s death over two years ago.
Police were called to the area of High Street and Fourth Street in Denton just before 6:30 p.m. on July 1, 2020, for an assault in progress.
Responding officers found Wilmer lying in the road suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Local paramedics treated Wilmer before he was airlifted to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he died from his injuries the next day.
An autopsy from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in July 2020 ruled Wilmer’s death a homicide caused by a gunshot wound.
State police issued an arrest warrant for Cheers just a few days after the shooting. Cheers was arrested by U.S. Marshals near the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on July 30, 2020. He was held in a New Jersey county jail before being extradited to the Caroline County Detention Center, where he has been held without bond since.
The state filed a motion to seek a life sentence without the possibility of parole for Cheers in November 2020 when the first-degree murder charge was still on the table.
Two jury trials were scheduled and later postponed and canceled for Cheers in 2021. He was set to accept a plea deal in December, but instead elected to discharge his attorney and seek a jury trial again. Three more trial dates were set before Cheers entered the plea Friday.
Presiding Circuit Judge Brett W. Wilson accepted Cheers’s plea and ordered a presentence investigation.
Cheers is scheduled to be sentenced in the Caroline County Circuit Court on Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.