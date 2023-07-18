FEDERALSBURG — A Federalsburg man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after a reported stabbing early Monday morning.
Leo Cook III, 26, of Federalsburg, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Troopers from the Maryland State Police barrack in Easton responded to the 300 block of Liberty Road in Federalsburg just after 12:30 a.m. Monday for a reported trespassing. Upon responding to the call, troopers were advised it was a reported stabbing.
Police and emergency medical services personnel located the victim inside the residence with apparent stab wounds.
A preliminary investigation indicated that Cook and the victim were living in the same residence when the stabbing occurred. Police said the on-scene investigation indicated Cook’s involvement in the stabbing.
Cook was located in the backyard and arrested without incident, police said.
Police identified the victim as Eric Steele, 36, of Federalsburg. Steele was transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.
Steele was listed in fair condition Monday afternoon, a University of Maryland Medical System spokesperson said.
Cook was transported to the Caroline County Detention Center to be seen by a district court commissioner. He was ordered held without bond in an initial appearance.
Cook is set to appear for a bail review on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing in Caroline County District Court is scheduled for Aug. 14, according to online court records.
