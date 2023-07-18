EASTON — A 38-year-old Easton man is facing attempted murder, assault and theft charges after allegedly shooting at another vehicle on Sunday.
Officers from the Easton Police Department responded to Lynnbrook Court July 16 for a reported carjacking and shooting.
Police said their initial investigation revealed that a man, later identified as Tehron Duran West, and an adult victim were engaged in an argument that turned into a physical altercation.
A news release from the police department said West entered one of the victim's vehicles and then fired multiple rounds into another vehicle that the victim had entered. A juvenile was standing between both vehicles when the shots were fired, endangering the child's life, police said.
West is prohibited from possessing firearms in Maryland due to previous felony convictions.
After the shooting, West fled the scene in one of the victim's vehicles, police said.
Surrounding areas were notified of the incident, leading to West being stopped in the victim's car and detained by Virginia State Police in connection with the investigation.
Police said West is awaiting extradition back to Talbot County on an arrest warrant charging him with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment from a car, intoxicated endangerment, theft, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and firearms charges.
Anyone who has information or witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Easton Police Department at 410-822-1111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.