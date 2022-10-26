EASTON — A Kansas man was arrested and charged with burglary and theft after police found him trespassing in a hangar early Friday morning.
An Easton Police Department officer responded to the NexGen Flight Solutions hangar within the Easton Airport just after 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in reference to a complaint that a person — later identified as 25-year-old Marcus Burrows — was trespassing inside the company's hangar.
According to charging documents, the person who called in the complaint said that Burrows was inside the hangar where she works and she did not know who he was.
Burrows told police he had permission to be at the hangar by the owner, but was unable to provide the owner's name or contact information. He also told police that he gained entry to the area by climbing the barbed wire fence from the main airport terminal side.
Burrows was placed under arrest, and police later searched his backpack. A set of keys belonging to NexGen were found inside the bag. According to police, a more thorough search revealed that a key that unlocked one of the jets stored inside the NexGen hangar.
The employee told police that the hangar door facing the airport runway was usually unlocked and that she believed that was the door Burrows used to gain access to the hangar.
Burrows was initially held without bond. He was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond Monday.
Burrows is charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary and theft of less than $100.
He is scheduled to appear in the Talbot County District Court for a preliminary hearing Nov. 15.
