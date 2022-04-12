EASTON — The man accused of masturbating in front of employees at the U-Haul facility in Easton in January was found not competent to stand trial on Tuesday.
During a competency hearing Tuesday morning, Talbot District Judge Karen Ketterman ruled that Allen Gantt, 38, of Easton, was incompetent to proceed with trial after reviewing an examination from the Maryland Department of Health.
Ketterman based her ruling off of the presence of a mental disorder as indicated by the exam, along with Gantt's ability to rationally understand additional proceedings.
Gantt's defense attorney Kisha Petticolas and prosecutor Chelsea Endzel did not challenge the MDH report concerning Gantt's competency to stand trial.
However, Petticolas did ask the court to consider releasing Gantt under pretrial supervision, citing his concerns about losing his recently secured housing. She added that Gantt could attain competency through outpatient services, rather than being committed to MDH.
Ketterman denied Petticolas' request to release Gantt due to the doctor's report of his delusions and unreal beliefs, which make him a danger to himself and others. On the positive side, Gantt will go right from the detention center to a hospital for treatment once a bed opens, she said.
Gantt is scheduled to appear again in the Talbot County District Court for a status conference on July 12. The date could possibly be pushed up if medications and treatments work quickly.
Gantt was originally scheduled for a trial on March 22 for pending criminal charges — disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and trespassing — in connection with the January incident.
The competency examination was requested on March 9 in association with a violation of probation for an unrelated early 2021 burglary conviction. That case was reopened following the January incident, and Gantt was scheduled to appear for a violation of probation hearing at the same time as his trial on March 22.
The pending district court charges stem from an incident on Jan. 18 when officers from the Easton Police Department were dispatched to the U-Haul storage unit facility on Mulberry Drive in reference to an unwanted person — later identified as Gantt. While responding, the officers were informed that the person had since left the property, police said.
Police then received a call from the Quality Inn stating that a male matching Gantt's description was in their lobby causing a disturbance.
According to police, Gantt was “irate” and yelling at staff, who told him to quiet down several times. He continued to yell and scream, disturbing multiple patrons before being taken into custody for disorderly conduct, police said.
Employees from U-Haul also met with officers to discuss Gantt’s behavior on their property. The employees told police that they had asked Gantt to leave the property several times, which he refused to do.
Gantt then reportedly went into a bathroom area and left the door open behind him. When employees returned to tell him to leave again, they observed him masturbating “for all employees to see,” police said.
Gantt was taken to the Talbot County Detention Center and released on a $2,500 unsecured personal bond that same day, Jan. 18. An arrest warrant for the violation of probation in his burglary conviction was served on Feb. 26. Gantt has been held without bond in the jail since then.
