FEDERALSBURG — Maryland State Police have arrested a man Friday on homicide charges in connection to the murder of his infant son last month in Federalsburg.
Sean Casey Pierce, 49, of Baltimore, is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, first-degree child abuse resulting in death, first-degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury, second-degree child abuse, neglect of a minor and related charges in the death of his 2-month-old son, Chance Pierce. He is being held without bond at the Caroline County Detention Center.
According to a preliminary investigation, officers from the Federalsburg Police Department were called about 4:45 p.m. on May 30 to a camper on the 300 block of Buena Vista Avenue in Federalsburg to assist emergency medical personnel with a pediatric patient. Chance Pierce was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford before being transported to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, where he was declared deceased.
Chance Pierce’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Delaware for an autopsy. The autopsy determined the child died from blunt force trauma and ruled his death a homicide, police said. Upon learning of the child’s death, the Federalsburg Police Department asked the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit to conduct the investigation.
Sean Pierce was initially taken into custody on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant in Pennsylvania before being charged in connection to his son’s death. The Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office was notified of the status of the case. The Federalsburg Police Department assisted with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.