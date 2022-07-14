CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man is facing reckless endangerment and illegal firearm possession charges following a July 4 shooting that left one dead.
Dominic Maurice Savage, 32, is charged with reckless endangerment, having a loaded handgun on his person, having a handgun on his person, illegal possession of ammunition and firearm possession with a felony conviction.
The charges stem from a shooting that occurred just before 9 p.m. Sunday, July 4 in the 1000 block of Cosby Avenue in Cambridge.
Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area for a gunshot victim, later identified as 24-year-old Tyuane “Pun” Johnson. Johnson was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the right side of his head.
Police attempted lifesaving measures at the scene while waiting for paramedics. Johnson was transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester, where he was pronounced deceased that night.
Around the same time, the Dorchester County Emergency Operations Center received a 911 call from a person located in the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue for a man with a gunshot wound.
The second individual — later identified as Savage — had a gunshot wound to his left foot and was taken to the Cambridge freestanding medical center for treatment.
At the hospital, Savage was wearing black pants, a black belt, a black T-shirt and one black Nike Air Force One shoe, according to the police report.
CPD detectives reviewed footage of the area at the time of the shooting, which showed Johnson walking along Cosby Avenue when a male wearing clothing matching Savage’s displayed a gun and fired several times.
Surveillance footage showed the man fleeing the area toward Greenwood Avenue. Police noted that the man had an obvious limp and observed a trail of blood from the scene to the back door of the home on Greenwood where the 911 call was placed.
Police searched the Greenwood home and located one black Nike Air Force One shoe with blood on it, which matched the description of Savage’s single shoe at the hospital.
At the scene, police noticed several shell casings on the ground.
Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit attempted to interview Savage at the hospital. Savage requested an attorney.
Savage was taken into custody on July 5. He remains held without bond in the Dorchester County Detention Center following a bail review July 6.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the matter in the Dorchester County District Court on Aug. 2.
According to the police report, Savage was already prohibited from owning a firearm due to a previous violent crime conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.