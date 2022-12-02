SALISBURY — A Cambridge man was convicted of murder Wednesday for a double shooting in Salisbury last October.
Following a three-day trial, a Wicomico County jury found Damon Kirkland Hall, 26, guilty on all counts in the murders of two Salisbury residents: 42-year-old Emmanual Jones and 50-year-old Patrice Trader.
According to a release from the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, on Oct. 12, 2021, Hall drove from his home in Cambridge to a home in the 300 block of Martin Street and observed the area. About 90 minutes later, Hall returned to the home and shot both victims in the head.
Officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to the home shortly before 2 p.m. to conduct a welfare check and found Jones and Trader suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Both victims were transported to the TidalHealth Peninsula Regional hospital for treatment, and Jones was pronounced dead by staff later that day. An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death as a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.
Maryland State Police arrested Hall without incident on Oct. 15, 2021, and charged him in the murder of Jones and the attempted murder of Trader.
Trader was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for additional treatment, but died five months later in March due to the injuries sustained in the shooting.
Following Trader’s death, Hall was indicted again in April with additional murder charges.
Hall was prohibited from possessing a handgun at the time of the murder due to a prior conviction. In late 2012, 16-year-old Hall was convicted of second-degree murder and robbery in Somerset County
Sentencing was deferred pending the receipt of a presentence investigation report. Hall remains held without bond pending the final disposition.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes commended police for their assistance in prosecuting the case.
“We are extremely grateful for the hard work of our law enforcement professionals in solving this difficult case and in bringing Hall to justice for these heinous crimes,” she said in a statement.
The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office said the motive for the shooting remains unclear. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Kristi Allen of the Maryland State Police at 443-298-9447 or via email at kristi.allen@maryland.gov.
