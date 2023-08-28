HENDERSON — Friday, Aug. 25, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office chased a wanted suspect through the northern part of the county before he escaped into a wooded area. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5’8” in height, with a red beard. Residents in the area were alerted by text message to remain inside and keep their doors locked during the search.
According to a release from Caroline Sheriff Donnie Baker, officers from the sheriff’s office, the Maryland State Police and the Delaware State Police went to a property in Marydel, Maryland, looking for the suspect identified as Todd Randall Hockensmith.
At the property, Hockensmith was seen running to a car, which he used to flee the scene.
Police pursued the vehicle through the northern portion of Caroline County until the suspect drove the car off the roadway in the 16000 block of Lentz Road in Henderson.
According to the police report, Hockensmith fled on foot and ran into a heavily wooded area. As other units arrived, a perimeter was set up and K-9 units were called to assist along with aviation units.
After about three hours of searching the area Hockensmith was unable to be located.
Through investigation, it was learned the vehicle Hockensmith was operating had been reported stolen, according to the police report.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded back to the Marydel property where the incident began. A second vehicle was located and recovered that also had been reported stolen through the Denton Police Department.
As a result of the on-scene investigation, deputies arrested a female associate of Hockensmith identified as Danyeal L. Shahan. Shahan is being charged with motor vehicle theft and related charges. Shahan was wanted through the state of Delaware.
The 36-year-old Hockensmith, of Felton, has three active felony warrants for his arrest for a host of offenses, including theft, burglary, and a police pursuit.
Hockensmith evaded police the first time in the Greensboro area on July 30, when police chased the suspect who was then wanted for a car theft, only to lose him when he bailed out and fled on foot. Delaware State Police, Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies assisted in that search also with K-9’s and helicopters but were unable to locate Hockensmith.
The incident remains an active investigation.
Delaware State Police and the Caroline County Sheriff's Office have issued a request for anyone who may know where Hockensmith is, or have information about his whereabouts, to call DSP Sergeant T. Powell at 302-752-3814, submit a tip to Delaware Crime Stoppers, or call the Caroline office at 410-479-2515. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
