CAMBRIDGE — The Maryland State Police have released more details of a dramatic daytime arrest in Cambridge on Friday.
The arrest involved officers drawing their guns on Maurice A. Carter, 35, of Cambridge, and subduing him. That came after Carter reached for a bag in the car during a drug search and dropped a gun as he tried to elude officers, according to a statement from the state police.
A state trooper from the Easton Barrack pulled over a Chevrolet Equinox for a traffic violation at about 4:45 p.m. on June 11 near Maryland and Dorchester avenues.
The trooper brought in a sheriff’s deputy with a drug dog to conduct a search of the vehicle.
According to MSP, the female driver and Carter (a passenger in the vehicle) were outside the vehicle “when the male suddenly ran back to the car, grabbed a black bag and ran into the middle of the street.”
Police said the bag contained “suspected crack cocaine packages for street sales and a small amount of suspected marijuana.”
A trooper pursued Carter who “reached back into the vehicle as the trooper reached him and the trooper saw a handgun fall to the ground,” according to MSP.
The trooper drew his weapon and Carter was arrested, according to MSP. Carter faces felony weapons and drug charges as well as resisting arrest charges.
He is being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center without bond after an initial hearing. The female driver was also detained during Carter’s arrest. MSP said she was not arrested but was issued a citation for speeding.
An officer at the scene of the Friday incident told The Star Democrat the responding officers felt Carter had actually pointed the gun at them at some point during the incident.
The events unfolded in daylight in front of a restaurant in a busy part of Cambridge.
