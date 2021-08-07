QUEEN ANNE — A police raid on a home in Queen Anne resulted in the discovery of two, “five-foot tall” marijuana plants and 20 guns, according to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office, Maryland State Police and drug task force officers from Talbot and Caroline counties executed a search warrant on Sparkle Lane in Queen Anne on July 23.
The raid resulted in the discovery of 10 pistols, 10 long guns along with the marijuana plants and “processed marijuana,” according to police.
Ole Castro, 45, faces drug and firearms charges after the raid.
