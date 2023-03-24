EASTON — A Trappe man was found guilty Thursday of attempted murder in connection to a late June 2021 shooting.
William L. Ross III, 24, entered an Alford plea to one count of attempted first-degree murder. An Alford plea does not require a defendant to admit guilt, but acknowledges that there was enough evidence for a conviction had the case gone to trial.
The charges stemmed from a verbal argument between Ross and a woman in her late 30s and a subsequent shooting on June 27, 2021.
Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to Maple Avenue in Trappe around 9:40 p.m. for a reported shooting.
Responding officers were flagged down by a man in the yard, who directed them to a woman that was visibly shaking and bleeding from her left hand and forehead from what appeared to be a grazing gunshot wound, said Talbot County State’s Attorney Joseph Coale.
The woman told officers that a man she knew as “LJ” — later identified as Ross — had shot her in the head. She was later taken to the University of Maryland Shore Regional Medical Center at Easton for treatment.
Detectives met with the woman at the hospital later that night and learned that she had gone to Ross’ house on Backtown Road in Trappe after work to purchase a $20 bag of marijuana, Coale said. The woman, who said she had known Ross, or LJ, for several years, said she usually called him ahead of time, but had not that night.
The woman told police after she arrived at Ross’ house, his neighbor went to get him. The woman said Ross approached the driver’s side window of her car and began arguing with her, at one point saying he would kill her.
Coale said the woman saw Ross with a gun and ducked down in her car as she heard gunshots, one of which grazed her head. The woman then accelerated, driving through a nearby cornfield and on U.S. Route 50 before arriving at the Maple Avenue house.
Bullet holes were later observed by police on the back of the woman’s car, Coale said.
Ross later turned himself in at the Maryland State Police’s Easton barracks. Coale said Ross spoke with officers, telling them that the woman came to his house and was “rude and disrespectful.” Ross also reportedly told police that he fired the gun twice in the air, saying he wanted to scare her.
Police recovered an AR-15, a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, a detachable 30-round magazine and other ammunition from the Backtown Road house, Coale said.
Senior Judge Broughton M. Earnest, who presided over Thursday’s plea hearing in Talbot County Circuit Court, accepted the facts of the case, finding Ross guilty of attempted first-degree murder.
A presentence investigation report will be completed prior to sentencing, which is scheduled for June 9.
