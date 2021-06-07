CAMBRIDGE — An East New Market man charged with a 20-year-old murder was found guilty of all charges on Monday, June 7, in Cambridge.
The jury hearing the murder and assault trial of John Michael Ingersoll Jr. deliberated for about an hour and 40 minutes on the fifth day of the trial before return the guilty verdict at 2:40 p.m.
Ingersoll faced first- and second-degree murder charges, as well as assault and handgun charges, in connection with the June 4, 2001, murder of 31-year-old Gregory Guy Collins of Vienna, a three-year veteran of the Division of Correction and a member of the Maryland National Guard.
Dorchester County State's Attorney Bill Jones said the jury heard evidence from a witness that Ingersoll laid in wait for Collins on Indiantown Road and shot Collins through the back window of Collins's pickup truck.
The state's case against Ingersoll said he had received orders from Dead Man Incorporated, the gang Ingersoll was affiliated with while serving a sentence in Eastern Correctional Institution in Somerset County.
Jones said Ingersoll and Collins had a confrontation while the former was incarcerated at ECI, and Ingersoll threatened to kill the corrections officer, a threat gang leadership ordered Ingersoll to carry out.
Collins was reported missing, and a state trooper driving on Indiantown Road to take a statement for the missing persons report saw a reflection in a wooded area. The trooper investigated and found the reflection came from Collin's pickup truck.
Ingersoll was indicted and arrested in 2019 after a witness came forward, and the trial was delayed to give the prosecution adequate preparation time, as well as when the court was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The victim's family was present when the jury delivered its verdict on the fifth day of the trial, including his wife and his daughter, who was 6 months old when her father was murdered.
"We are grateful to the family for their patience and perseverance," Jones said, "and we are grateful to the state police for their perseverance."
"The state police never gave up on it," he said.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.