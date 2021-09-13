BALTIMORE — A Cambridge man — who police say had more than $30,000 under a couch cushion and a photo of himself cooking crack cocaine on a confiscated cellphone — has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug charges related illegal narcotics sales in Talbot and Dorchester counties.
Tavon Dwayne Banks, 37, was sentenced to to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release “for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.”
Federal authorities (including the U.S Department of Homeland Security) and the Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble announced the sentencing Sept. 9.
In July 2020, police say they observed Banks visiting a “stash house in Easton” and conducted suspected drug deals. A subsequent search of his residence found “$30,100 located under a couch cushion, 196 grams of cocaine, 18.2 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale, bags with trace amounts of a white powdery substance, and a cell phone,” according to police.
“A forensic examination of the cell phone revealed messages and photos relating to Banks’ distribution of cocaine, including a photo of Banks cooking crack cocaine,” police and prosecutors said.
The 10-year sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher in federal court in Baltimore.
