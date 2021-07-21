CAMBRIDGE — No one is talking to police after a man was shot in both legs on Monday night on Pine Street in Cambridge.
Police received a call at about 10:25 p.m. on July 19, to respond to the emergency room at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester for a man who arrived by vehicle with two gunshot wounds.
Cambridge Police Department spokesman Capt. Justin Todd said the 28-year-old victim had been shot in the right ankle and the left leg.
The victim told police he was walking in the Pine Street and Cross Street area when he heard gunshots, and he said he began to run until he realizing that he had been shot.
Todd said the man told police he called someone to pick him up and take him to the hospital but would not say who drove him to the hospital. The victim was later transferred to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for further treatment of his injuries.
Officers were able to locate a crime scene at the intersection of Pine Street and Cross Street where a dozen shell casings were recovered. Police said suspects currently are unknown as detectives continue to gather evidence and nearby surveillance footage. There were no calls for shots being fired in that area nor have any witnesses come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 410-228-3333. Tips can be phoned in to CPD anonymously by calling 410-228-3784.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.