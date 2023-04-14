ELKTON — A man accused of participating in a 2019 armed robbery in which the 74-year-old owner of a Port Deposit-area convenience store was pepper sprayed and punched in the face is facing up to 35 years in prison — five of which are mandatory — after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
The defendant, Thedral Thomas Williams III, 30, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Tuesday — the day his jury trial was scheduled to start — as part of a binding plea agreement negotiated by Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Lewis and Williams’ defense lawyer, Justin Michael Hollimon, court records show.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brenda A. Sexton accepted Williams’ guilty pleas and found him guilty of those two offenses later in the courtroom proceeding, based on the statement of fact presented by the prosecution, according to court records.
Armed robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or a defendant with a disqualifying conviction carries a mandatory minimum five-year prison term and maximum 15-year sentence. (As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed 15 related charges against Williams.)
Williams’ sentencing is set for May 19, court records show. He will remain in custody in the Cecil County Detention Center until sentencing.
As for Williams’ co-defendant — John Brian Sherman Collins Jr., 31, of Perryville — he is awaiting his jury trial.
Court records indicate that Collins, who, like Williams, was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and 15 other counts, failed to appear for a courtroom hearing in March 2022 because he was incarcerated in Delaware in an unrelated attempted murder case. A detainer was placed on Collins, meaning he will be transferred back into Cecil County custody after his Delaware case is adjudicated.
The armed robbery occurred at Craigtown Market in the 700 block of Craigtown Road at approximately 5:45 a.m. on May 29, 2019, while the then-74-year-old store owner was in the process of opening for the business day, according to court records, which allege that Collins maced the proprietor three times and punched him once during the robbery. Williams pointed a gun at the victim during the robbery, court records show.
Those court records further indicate that Williams and Collins were dressed in black — with their heads and faces covered with black nylon stockings – when they walked into that market and approached the owner, who was behind the counter.
During the incident, Collins allegedly took approximately $745 from the the cash drawer, punched the owner and pepper-sprayed him three times while Williams brandished what appeared to be a handgun, police said.
The suspects fled out the rear door and ran into the woods directly behind the market moments later, after noticing a vehicle pulling into the store’s front parking lot, police added.
Store surveillance cameras videotaped the holdup and the vehicle used in the armed robbery, according to court records. That footage helped Cecil County Sheriff’s Office detectives expediently identify Collins as one of the suspects, after they were able to link him to a white service truck seen in the surveillance video, court records show.
Investigators arrested Collins on May 30, 2019, a day after the armed robbery, police reported.
Further investigation then led to CCSO detectives identifying the second suspect as Williams, whom police arrested at his Baltimore residence in July 2019, about five weeks after the armed robbery, according to court records.
The criminal cases involving Williams and Collins have been marked by various delays during the past four years, including a lengthy one after the COVID pandemic infiltrated Maryland in March 2020 — resulting in the closing of courthouses throughout the state and then the suspension of jury trials.
