EASTON — The West Virginia man accused of sexually abusing a juvenile over the course of five years pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Talbot County Circuit Judge Stephen Kehoe sentenced Joseph Kevin Cook, 53, of Bayard, West Virginia, to 25 years in jail and suspended all but 15 years after Cook entered a guilty plea to felony sexual abuse of a minor.
Cook stated that he entered the guilty plea in his best interest.
The charges stemmed from a Talbot County Sheriff’s Office investigation that began in December 2021. Police were made aware of the case after a juvenile told staff at the Children’s Advocacy Center that she had been sexually assaulted by an adult male in Wye Mills, whom she identified as Cook.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Cook on Dec. 13 and asked the U.S. Marshals Service to assist in finding him. He was arrested on Jan. 3 and held in West Virginia until he could be extradited to the Talbot County Detention Center, where he was held without bond until his plea and sentencing hearing.
Deputy State’s Attorney Ellen Grunden read a statement of facts into the record during the hearing Tuesday, sharing that the child described the specifics of the incidents to CAC staff and was able to recall at least four separate instances of sexual abuse.
Based on the significant age difference between the victim and Cook and the facts of the case, Kehoe handed down a guilty verdict.
The court heard from Grunden and Cook’s defense attorney Holland Brownley prior to the final disposition.
Grunden said the recommended state sentencing guidelines for Cook ranged from five to 10 years based on his record, but added Cook’s betrayal of a position of trust and the degree of harm to the victim were aggravating factors in determining a sentence.
The victim attempted to read a written impact statement to the court, stating through tears that she was only 9 years old when the abuse began. Overcome with emotion, she was unable to finish reading the statement aloud.
Her handwritten statement was passed to Cook and Brownley, then passed to Kehoe for consideration.
After others read her written statement, the victim managed to speak again briefly on the impact the abuse had on her. She told of her social struggles resulting from the abuse, and how she isn’t able to trust anyone.
The victim, her family and Cook were all visibly upset following her statement.
Brownley said it was clear that everyone was in a lot of pain.
She asked the court for a sentence within the guidelines of five to 10 years and asked for credit for Cook’s time served in jail since he was arrested in January.
Cook elected to not speak prior to sentencing.
Before handing down a sentence, Kehoe noted this was a “disturbing case” that had a “profound impact” on the victim.
Kehoe handed down a 25-year sentence — the maximum sentence allowed for the crime — and suspended all but 15 years, also giving Cook credit for time served since early January.
Because of the age of the victim, the sexual abuse was classified as a crime of violence, meaning that Cook will have to serve at least half of his sentence before being considered for parole.
Following his release, Cook will be on five years of supervised probation and is prohibited from contacting the victim or her family. He also will be required to register as a Tier III sex offender, a lifetime registry in Maryland.
Remaining charges against Cook were dismissed by the state.
