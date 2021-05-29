CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man is in stable condition after being injured by a gunshot to his hip/groin area Thursday afternoon, May 27, in Cambridge.
Cambridge Police Department officers responded to a report of person injured by a gunshot at about 3:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Cambridge Police Lt. Ronald Hinson said the man was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment, where he is in stable condition.
Hinson said the incident is being investigated, and police believe no further threat is posed to the community.
