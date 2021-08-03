CAMBRIDGE — A man riding a bike was hit by gunfire on Friday evening in a shooting police in Cambridge believe was specifically targeting the victim.
Police responded at about 5 p.m. on July 29 to the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue to investigate shots fired.
Officers saw a bicycle in the roadway on the 600 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Cambridge Police spokesman Capt. Justin Todd said officers searched the area and were advised a victim had arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Todd said the 20-year-old man told police he was riding his bicycle on Greenwood Avenue when he began hearing shots nearby. The victim advised he did not know who shot him and was unsure if he was targeted or it was just someone randomly shooting.
Detectives from CPD found casings from the shooting to be analyzed.
The victim was treated and later released, and a second adult male victim sustained a minor injury to his hand police believe was caused by the ricochet from a bullet fragment.
Todd said the information gathered so far by detectives indicates the man who was shot in the leg was targeted, and the shooting was not random.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 410-228-3333. Tips or complaints can be phoned in to CPD anonymously by calling 410-228-3784.
