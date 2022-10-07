EASTON — The Easton man convicted for attacking an older married couple on Washington Street in March 2021 was sentenced to six years in jail Thursday.
Talbot Circuit Judge Broughton M. Earnest sentenced Myron D. Johnson, 44, to 12 years in jail and suspended all but six years after Johnson was convicted of first- and second-degree assault in June.
While sentencing was originally set for August, the hearing was postponed to finish a presentence investigation.
The charges stemmed from what Talbot County State’s Attorney Scott Patterson called an “unprovoked attack” on the couple near the Washington Street Pub in Easton just before 6 p.m. on March 10, 2021.
Easton Police Department officers responded to the scene and found two injured victims: a 77-year-old woman with a large bleeding cut to her forehead and an 80-year-old man with a swollen, bloody eye.
Through interviews with witnesses, police learned that the victims were walking down Washington Street when the male victim bumped against Johnson. After bumping, Johnson struck the man in the face, causing him to fall back against a table. The female victim stepped in between Johnson and her husband, and Johnson hit her forehead with his hand and fist.
Witnesses gave a description of Johnson to police, who later found him near the intersection of Washington Street and Port Street.
The woman was transported to a hospital in Dorchester County, where she received over a dozen stitches for the cut to her forehead. The man had a black eye, but did not require hospital care.
Johnson and the couple did not know each other prior to the incident.
Johnson was arrested the evening of the attack and was found incompetent to stand trial in April 2021 due to a severe mental disorder. After a stint in a state-run forensic psychiatric hospital, he was found competent to stand trial in July 2021.
While the victims were unable to be in the courtroom for sentencing Thursday, Patterson emphasized their impact statements and the seriousness of the older woman’s injuries as important factors to consider in sentencing. Based on Johnson’s background and the nature of his offenses, Patterson recommended incarceration time consistent with sentencing guidelines and placing him in the state’s Division of Corrections instead of the county jail.
Johnson’s defense attorney Christine Dufour highlighted a portion of the victim’s impact statement, which expressed concern with Johnson staying on his medications after being released into the community. Whether he was sentenced to a state prison or the local jail, steps would need to be taken to figure out how to manage his mental health, she said.
Dufour recommended a sentence that would serve as punishment but also provide Johnson with the wraparound treatment services he needs prior to his eventual release into the community.
Although Johnson has credit for time served after being held in the county detention center since March 2021, Dufour said he was willing to forgo the credit for an 18 month sentence, bringing his total jail time to three years. Following his release, Dufour suggested placing Johnson on five years of supervised probation and placing him in the county’s problem-solving court.
Johnson would benefit from the increased level of supervision and required court dates, and the proposed solution would ensure compliance with medications and community safety, Dufour said.
Prior to handing down a sentence, Earnest called the attack on the frail elderly couple “vicious” and “very disturbing,” agreeing with Patterson that the damage to the older woman’s face and eye was significant.
Earnest said that while he understood Johnson suffers from serious mental illness and was not taking his medications when he attacked the couple, he had to consider best interests for both Johnson and the safety of the community.
“I cannot ignore the danger to public safety that I believe Mr. Johnson creates,” he said.
Earnest sentenced Johnson to 10 years for first-degree assault, suspending all but five years, and two years for second-degree assault, suspending one year. He also gave Johnson credit for time served since March 10, 2021.
In addition to the six-year sentence, Johnson will face five years of supervised probation after his release and will be required to successfully complete mental health and substance abuse treatment.
