DENTON — A Denton man was sentenced to 35 years in jail Monday for the July 2020 shooting death of James Wilmer.
Jamaine V. Cheers, 35, entered Alford pleas in September to second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime — charges that carry maximum sentences of 40 years and 20 years, respectively — and was found guilty of both by Circuit Judge Brett W. Wilson.
Cheers was originally facing first-degree murder and manslaughter charges, along with multiple assault and firearm-related charges, in connection to Wilmer’s death over two years ago.
Police were called to the area of High Street and Fourth Street in Denton just before 6:30 p.m. on July 1, 2020, for an assault in progress.
Responding officers found Wilmer lying in the road suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Local paramedics treated Wilmer before he was airlifted to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he died from his injuries the next day.
An autopsy from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in July 2020 ruled Wilmer’s death a homicide caused by a gunshot wound.
State police issued an arrest warrant for Cheers just a few days after the shooting. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in late July 2020.
The prosecutor had filed a motion to seek a life sentence without the possibility of parole for Cheers in November 2020 when the first-degree murder charge was still on the table.
Two jury trials were scheduled and later postponed and canceled for Cheers in 2021. He was set to accept a plea deal in December 2021, but instead elected to discharge his attorney and seek a jury trial again. Three more trial dates were set before Cheers entered the plea in September.
At the start of Monday’s sentencing hearing, Cheers’ defense attorney William Cooke said that Cheers insisted that he had not seen a certain video from the case’s discovery, even though Cooke said he had seen it before.
Wilson pointed out that the discussion should have been brought up before the day of sentencing, and that the defense had not offered any additions or corrections to facts during the September plea hearing. He added that if Cheers were to withdraw his agreement with the plea, the case would include the original, more serious charge of first-degree murder.
Cheers did not withdraw his plea and moved forward with sentencing.
Arguing in favor of the 35-year sentence, Caroline County State’s Attorney Sloane Franklin reflected on the numerous altercations leading up to the murder and highlighted Cheers’ previous violent convictions.
“He is a menace to society,” he said.
Franklin read several letters from Wilmer’s family members, which shared both happy memories and moments of extreme grief with the court prior to sentencing.
Wilmer’s father, Donnie Demby, opted to read his impact statement aloud in the courtroom. He said he’d been waiting on this day to come for justice. The community loved his son, he said, and his son’s children will never experience the love from their father.
“Your actions showed you have no respect for life,” he said to Cheers.
Demby added that he saw why Cheers was given a long jail sentence when he was a teenager. Shaking and tearing up, Wilmer’s father said he couldn’t understand how Cheers could put his hands on a gun, even after spending 15 years in prison for previous violent offenses.
Demby finished his emotional statement by expressing hope that Cheers’ children break the cycle he had created.
In his arguments for sentencing, Cooke acknowledged that Cheers had gone to prison when he was about 17 years old and had suffered assaults while doing his time. He also pointed out that Cheers being high and intoxicated was a mitigating factor in sentencing.
Cheers’ mother spoke briefly, defending her son. She said she had asked the system for years to help her son, and the whole system was “wrong and messed up.”
She also made assertions that Wilmer was “killing himself” and that he “loved the streets and drugs” — comments that elicited scoffing and yelling from Wilmer’s family and friends defending the victim. Several stood up, and one shouted profanities at Cheers’ mother as she wheeled out of the courtroom.
Wilson mitigated the tension in the courtroom, reminding family members to remain quiet, even if challenged.
While state sentencing guidelines for Cheers recommended 25 to 40 years in jail, with a 35-year cap from the plea agreement, Cooke asked the court to consider a sentence at the lower end of the guidelines range.
Cheers also addressed Wilmer’s family, accepting responsibility and saying he was deeply sorry for his role in the tragedy.
He admitted to Wilson that he was high the day of the murder and had no intention to kill Wilmer.
“I’m no killer, Your Honor,” he said, tearing up as he begged the court for mercy.
Reflecting on all he’d heard, Wilson stated that tragic events like Wilmer’s murder diminish the community sense in Caroline County. He pointed out that all present on the day of the murder should have walked away from the numerous altercations.
All need to do better as a community, Wilson said, later acknowledging the sadness of Wilmer’s children being deprived of the opportunity to know their father.
He added that of the three gunshots fired that day by Cheers, whatever Cheers hoped to achieve by firing was achieved after the first shot.
Wilson ultimately handed down 35 years of active jail time for the two guilty counts — 30 years for second-degree murder, with credit for just over two years of time served, and five years for the firearm charge, served consecutively to the first sentence.
Cheers will not be eligible for parole until he’s served at least 15 years of his sentence. He must also submit to mental health evaluation and treatment and drug treatment, and is barred from contacting Wilmer’s family.
