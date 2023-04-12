EASTON — A Glen Burnie man was sentenced Tuesday to four months in jail for causing a fatal crash while driving under the influence of drugs in 2021.
Talbot County Circuit Judge Stephen H. Kehoe sentenced Bryan Edward Faust, 24, to six years and suspended all but four months after finding Faust guilty of homicide by motor vehicle while driving impaired and driving while impaired by drugs.
The fatal crash occurred just after 7 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2021, at the intersection of U.S. Route 50 west and Black Dog Alley in Easton.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joyce Jones, who prosecuted the case Tuesday, said a 2016 Hino flatbed truck was stopped at the intersection when Faust’s Nissan SUV struck the back of the truck traveling around 65 mph.
Two other passengers were in the Nissan: then 24-year-old Kuleil Starliper was sitting in the front passenger seat and 24-year-old Angeles Jhasmin Cordon-Pinto was in the backseat.
Jones said before the crash, Starliper had asked Faust to pull over due to his erratic driving, but Faust did not brake or slow down.
Building materials on the back of the Hino truck entered the Nissan through the windshield and went into the backseat, striking Cordon-Pinto. Cordon-Pinto went into cardiac arrest on scene, Jones said.
All three occupants were flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries. Faust and Starliper were released the following day. Cordon-Pinto died from her injuries on Aug. 5.
If the case had gone to trial, police would have testified on the amount of blood in the backseat of the car and the odor of marijuana emanating from the car, Jones said. Paramedics would have testified that Faust said the group was smoking marijuana and driving around.
Faust had a medical marijuana card and told first responders he’d ingested edible marijuana, though it was unclear when he had consumed it.
Jones said Faust had also tested positive for fentanyl and benzodiazepines at the hospital — a point that was later countered by defense attorney David Putzi, who said the drugs were administered while Faust was being treated for his injuries.
In terms of a disposition, Jones said sentencing guidelines recommended probation to two years, and she recommended a period of local incarceration. Jones also asked the court to impose addiction and mental health treatment and supervised probation, saying that counseling would help Faust.
Cordon-Pinto’s family and Starliper were not present at Tuesday’s hearing; Jones said both were “heartbroken” and could not bring themselves to come to court. She added that both knew Faust didn’t set out with the intention to hurt Cordon-Pinto and were struggling to reconcile their feelings on the situation.
Putzi countered Jones’ narrative that there was no braking or evasive maneuvering, saying the brake switch was activated several seconds before the crash and that Faust had attempted evasive steering.
Moving on to the crash’s impact on Faust, Putzi said he believed the 24-year-old’s remorse was genuine and that he had no doubt Faust felt guilt for surviving the crash, prompting Faust to quietly cry. Faust had also extricated himself from the car to try and help Cordon-Pinto and later cooperated with law enforcement despite his own injuries from the crash, Putzi said.
Putzi also spoke about a November 2021 shooting in which Faust was the apparent target.
Starliper and Faust were in a car together heading to a mutual friend’s house in Anne Arundel County, and after arriving, Starliper declined to get out of the car. Putzi said a group of masked men “ran up on” Faust and shot at him, striking him four times.
Starliper never got out of the car, Putzi added, saying that while he wouldn’t say it was conclusive, it was possible the shooting was connected to the fatal crash.
Considering his client’s circumstances, Putzi suggested a period of probation, arguing that Faust didn’t have criminal intent and had accepted responsibility for his role in the fatal crash. And if probation wasn’t deemed sufficient, Putzi asked the court to consider house arrest.
Through tears, Faust briefly addressed the judge, saying there wasn’t an hour a day when he didn’t think about the crash and that he was “deeply sorry” from the bottom of his heart.
In handing down the four-month active incarceration, Kehoe noted the case’s difficult nature because Faust knew Cordon-Pinto.
He agreed with the prosecutor on imposing mental health treatment, saying that Faust would have to learn to cope with what he’d done. Faust will also be required to attend a victim impact panel.
Following his release, Faust will be placed on five years of supervised probation.
