This 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was set on fire about 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot in Centreville. According to the Centreville Police Department, arson was allegedly motivated by a "rebel flag" sticker on the truck.
CENTREVILLE — A man set a truck on fire Saturday in the parking lot of the Dunkin Donuts on Laser Drive in Centreville after observing a Confederate flag sticker on the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Centreville Police Department.
Cpl. John LaBelle and Ofc. Tyler Clagett responded to the Dunkin Donuts shortly before 6 p.m. after an employee called 911.
According to Lt. Conrad Meil of the Centreville Police Department, while interacting with Dunkin workers in the drive-thru window, a customer, identified as a white man, mentioned that he had seen a truck with a "rebel flag" on it in the parking lot. When the employee said she did not know who the truck belonged to, the man said he would light the vehicle on fire.
The employee then witnessed the man pour a liquid over the hood and windshield of the Silverado before setting it on fire.
Meil said there was a small child in the back seat of the man's car.
According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the truck is owned by a M. Zadar; no address was provided. The fire cost an estimated $1,000 in damages.
Using security footage from Dunkin Donuts, the Maryland State Fire Marshal is attempting to identify the suspect.
Investigators are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
Luke Parker is an award-winning writer and journalist covering government, schools, crime, and business. To send a tip or question, emaillparker@chespub.com. For updates, like Luke Parker - Journalist on Facebook or follow him on Twitter: @lparkernews.
