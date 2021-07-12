NORTH EAST - A man was shot dead inside an apartment near North East on Sunday after someone opened fire while law enforcement officers were handling a "fight-in-progress," prompting a Maryland State Police trooper to return gunshots in the wake of a Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputy suffering a bullet wound to his arm, police reported.
As of Monday morning, however, MSP Homicide Unit detectives had not determined if the return fire by the trooper killed the man, whom police officials are identifying only as a 24-year-old male, according to a revised press release issued late Sunday night.
In the original press release, MSP officials reported that police fatally shot the man during the incident in the 100 block of Chesapeake Ridge Lane and further indicated that, in regard to the responding law enforcement officers, only one of them - an MSP trooper - fired his gun.
MSP officials explained in the redacted press release that investigators are unable to confirm, at this time, how the 24-year-old man was fatally shot.
In addition to withholding the name of the deceased, MSP officials have not released the name of the CCSO deputy who suffered the gunshot wound to his arm. The deputy was transported from the shooting scene to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he was treated for what police officials described as a "non-life-threatening" gunshot wound.
"He already has been treated and released. We are very fortunate," Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams told the Cecil Whig shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday, about four hours after the shooting incident had occurred.
He, too, declined to release the name of the wounded deputy.
Based on the preliminary investigation, two MSP troopers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Chesapeake Ridge Lane at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to assist a CCSO deputy, who had received a dispatch regarding a "domestic disturbance," police reported.
Upon their arrival, the troopers and deputy made attempts to contact anyone inside the apartment, according to police. They heard the sound of a struggle coming from inside the apartment and repeatedly announced that they were police officers who were there to help, police said. The struggle inside the apartment continued, police added.
The troopers and deputy then entered the apartment through an unlocked door and saw two men fighting, police reported.
"While the fight was in progress between the two men, shots were fired from within the apartment. The sheriff’s deputy was struck by gunfire. In fear for their lives, one of the troopers returned fire and immediately retreated from the apartment to take cover with the injured deputy and the other trooper," an MSP spokesperson outlined.
As of Monday morning, MSP officials had not specified who fired those shots inside the apartment, nor did they specify how many other people were inside that apartment at the time of the incident.
The man who was shot by the trooper was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The trooper who fired his gun during the incident has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, police added.
MSP Homicide Unit detectives conducted an on-scene investigation, and the agency's crime scene technicians processed the scene, according to police. Also on scene was a Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office representative.
As it does after any police-involved shooting, the MSP Internal Affairs Unit will be conducting an investigation, police said.
The other trooper who responded to the fight-in-progress scene - but did not fire his agency firearm - has been placed on administrative duty, police added.
For several hours after the shooting incident, a heavy police presence continued at the apartment complex.
Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, told the Cecil Whig at approximately 7:30 p.m., "There is no threat to people in that community."
Emergency workers blocked Marysville Road, at the Lums Road intersection, for several hours and other thoroughfares that lead to where the shooting occurred.
