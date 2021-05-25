DENTON — Denton Police responded to Denton Volunteer Fire Company on Fifth Avenue about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers located the victim, a 31-year-old man, and immediately started first aid to control bleeding, police said. He was flown by Maryland State Police Medevac helicopter to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment, where police said he was in surgery about 4:15 p.m. His condition was listed as critical, but stable.
The investigation determined the victim and another Black man had gotten into a disagreement in the 400 block of High Street when the other man pulled a small gun and fired one shot, which passed through the victim’s arm and into his side, according to Acting Police Chief George Bacorn. An unknown person drove the victim to the fire house and dropped him off. It is unknown what the argument was about, police said.
Lockerman Middle School in Denton was locked down Tuesday afternoon after the shooting and during the subsequent investigation. Families were notified that it was due to law enforcement activity in the surrounding area with no immediate danger to anyone at school. The school is on Lockerman Street, which is a cross street to High Street.
Lockerman staff and police conducted a controlled dismissal of bus riders and car riders at 1:20 p.m., according to Sandi Barry, schools public information officer.
Walkers were kept at the school until someone could pick them up, Barry said.
She added that Lockerman’s security person, Rico Gestole, and local police stayed in the neighborhood until all buses from all schools had dropped off kids.
Denton Police are being assisted by the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, both uniform and Criminal Investigation divisions, and the Maryland State Police uniform division. The investigation is ongoing.
Bacorn posted an appeal for information on the Denton Police Facebook page, “No one in our community wants anyone running around with a gun that is willing to use it on another person. So, we need information. Any information that may lead to figuring out who committed this crime and to get that gun off our streets.”
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Denton Police at 410-479-1414 or send an email to tips@dentonmdpolice.com. All information will remain confidential, police said.
