CHESTERTOWN — A Prince George’s County man is being treated for gunshot wounds while a person of interest is being sought for questioning in a Tuesday night shooting in Chestertown, according to Kent County Sheriff John Price.
Police identified the victim as William Godfrey Black Jr., 49, of Hyattsville, who previously lived in Kent County.
Black was listed in good condition Wednesday at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Black was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Elmer T. Hawkins Drive.
Investigators with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office believe the incident was “targeted,” and there does not appear to be any current ongoing threat to the community, according to Lt. Stuart Lodge.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-778-2279.
According to a KCSO news release, an officer with the Chestertown Police Department heard shots fired in the area of Calvert Heights Apartments at about 7:20 p.m. When the officer arrived on the scene soon after, he found an adult male — subsequently identified as Black — on the ground by his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Numerous KCSO deputies responded and, along with bystanders, rendered aid to Black in an effort to control bleeding.
Black was transported by ambulance to a landing zone near the Kent-Queen Anne’s Rescue Squad and then airlifted to Shock Trauma.
After consultation with the CPD, the sheriff’s office is taking the lead in the investigation.
According to police, Black was sitting in a car when a male approached on foot from around a building in the apartment complex and fired several shots into the driver’s side and several more shots into the passenger’s side.
Black was the only occupant of the car.
The gunman fled on foot, according to police.
Maryland State Police Forensic Science Division personnel responded to document the crime scene and process the vehicle, which was transported to the sheriff’s office.
Significant physical evidence was recovered from the scene, the car and the victim, according to police.
Lodge said “minimal witness information was forthcoming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.