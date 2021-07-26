CAMBRIDGE — Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of the Family Dollar store in Cambridge on Saturday, July 24.
Cambridge Police said the suspect walked in the store Saturday night and pulled a handgun and demanded money. “The suspect then went behind the counter, grabbed the cash register and began slamming it on the floor," according to police responding to the store at approximately 10 p.m.
The Family Dollar store is located at 701 Sunburst Highway (U.S. Route 50). The alleged robber took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled across the highway, according to police.
“He is described as a Hispanic male that appeared to speak broken English wearing a black in color hoodie with white stripes down the arms, gray sweatpants, gray face mask, a baseball cap with an unknown white label and gloves. There were no physical injuries to the employees of the store,” according to Cambridge Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.