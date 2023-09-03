DENTON — The man wanted by police in both Maryland and Delaware for vehicle thefts and burglary was arrested Thursday following an additional car and foot pursuit.
Man wanted for car thefts, police pursuit located in Delaware
Natalie Jones
-
-
- 0
Multiple law enforcement agencies had been looking for Todd Hockensmith, 36, of Felton, Delaware, since Friday, Aug. 25.
According to a news release from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were searching for Hockensmith in the Marydel area around 9 a.m. Thursday after learning he had reportedly driven a green Ford Explorer into the Walkers Mobile Home Park.
As deputies converged on the area, Hockensmith spotted police, leading to a vehicle pursuit.
After a chase that lasted for several miles and crossed into Delaware, Hockensmith crashed into an RV carport and fled into the wooded area near the 3000 block of Mahan Corner Road, police said.
Following a brief foot chase, Hockensmith was arrested.
The sheriff’s office said several tools and firearms were located in the vehicle Hockensmith was driving, which was found to have been stolen in connection to a burglary on Lentz Road in Henderson.
A news release from the Delaware State Police said the search of Hockensmith’s vehicle revealed two concealed shotguns, ammunition, stolen personal identification cards and stolen bank cards.
Hockensmith is facing numerous charges in Delaware, including firearm possession, receiving stolen property under $1,500, controlled substance possession and traffic offenses.
According to Delaware State Police, Hockensmith was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $71,753 secured bond.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office also is pursuing criminal charges against Hockensmith for crimes committed in Caroline County, along with the vehicle pursuit. Hockensmith will be charged in Caroline County upon extradition from Delaware, police said.
Earlier in the week, Caroline County Sheriff Donnie Baker said police had active warrants for Hockensmith for two motor vehicle thefts of two brand new cars from Hertrich Chevrolet in Denton.
All investigations involving Hockensmith are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-5029.
Hannah Combs and Connie Connolly contributed to this report.
